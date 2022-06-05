WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 5, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Seattle WA 431 PM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022 .Light to moderate rainfall will continue to train over NE Jefferson county and Whidbey Island, both areas where heavy rainfall has occurred today. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Washington, including the following counties, Island and Jefferson. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 426 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Oak Harbor, Port Townsend, Port Ludlow, Coupeville, Marrowstone, Port Hadlock-Irondale and Chimacum. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... West central Nez Perce County in north central Idaho... Southeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington... Northwestern Asotin County in southeastern Washington... * Until 500 PM PDT. * At 431 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clarkston Heights-Vineland, or 8 miles west of Clarkston, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Lewiston, Clarkston, Clarkston Heights-Vineland, West Clarkston-Highland, Asotin, Uniontown, Clarkston Heights and Jerry. This includes the following highways... U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 309 and 314, and between mile markers 316 and 324. U.S. Highway 12 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 3. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather