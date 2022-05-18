WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

248 PM PDT Wed May 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have diminished and are no longer expected to produce

significant impacts.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...San Juan County and Admiralty Inlet Area.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, Hood Canal Area,

Everett and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity and Seattle and

Vicinity.

