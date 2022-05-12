WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 12, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

326 PM PDT Thu May 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING ABOVE 4000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2

to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Whatcom and Skagit

Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1.

EVENING ABOVE 4500 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2

* WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Pierce and Lewis

Counties, including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise

on Mount Rainier.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

