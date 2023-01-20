WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 20, 2023

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

600 AM PST Fri Jan 20 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Fog has lifted a bit, and is not as dense as it was earlier in

many areas. Drivers should still be prepared for sudden changes in

visibility, as a few patches of dense fog will persist until after

sunrise.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense

fog.

* WHERE...Western Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility varies dramatically across the

advisory area. Drivers should slow down and be prepared for

sudden changes in visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather