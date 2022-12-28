WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Portland OR

1022 PM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in

Oregon...Washington...

Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County.

Nehalem River near Foss affecting Clatsop and Tillamook Counties.

Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued by 10 AM PST Wednesday.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Grays River near Rosburg.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...Above 13.0 feet, expect widespread lowland flooding and

numerous flooded roads near Rosburg and Hwy 4. This may include

the roadway approaches to the Altoona Bridge over the Grays River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 10:00 PM PST Tuesday the stage was near 13.85 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

Wednesday.

- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

