WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Portland OR

354 PM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon

and Washington...

Nehalem River near Foss affecting Clatsop and Tillamook Counties.

Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County.

Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County.

Tualatin River near Dilley affecting Washington County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding. Don't drive through flooded areas. Find another

route.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/portland.

The next statement will be issued by 4 AM PST Wednesday.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Grays River near Rosburg.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...Above 12.0 feet, expect some flooding of roads along and

near the Grays River, including roadway approaches to the Altoona

Bridge over the Grays, and portions of Covered Bridge Road,

Barr-Durrah Road, and Loop Road near Rosburg and Hwy 4.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:15 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 13.2 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 2:15 PM PST Tuesday was 13.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

tonight and continue falling Wednesday.

- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

