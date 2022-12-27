WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Portland OR

338 PM PST Tue Dec 27 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington,

including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Coast Range of

Northwest Oregon and North Oregon Coast. In southwest Washington,

South Washington Coast and Willapa Hills.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Slower-responding rivers are still rising and may reach

flood stage later tonight or early Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Rivers that still have some threat of reaching flood stage

include the South Yamhill at McMinnville, Marys River near

Philomath, Trask River near Tillamook, and the Siletz River

at Siletz. Note that flood warnings are already in effect for

the Grays River in Wahkiakum County, the Nehalem River in

Tillamook County, the Wilson River in Tillamook County, and

the Tualatin River in rural Washington County.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor forecast updates and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event.

People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes, in

canyons, and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from

rapidly moving landslides.

