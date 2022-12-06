WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 8, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 340 PM PST Tue Dec 6 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO NOON PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map NIGHT TO NOON PST THURSDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET... * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, except up to two inches below 2000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascade Foothills above 2000 feet. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather