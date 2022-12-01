WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 1102 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. In Washington, Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...South Washington Coast. * WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Best chance for accumulating snow will be in the hills and away from the immediate beaches. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY... * WHERE...I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The best chance for accumulating snow will be in the hills and north of Kelso and Longview. https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather