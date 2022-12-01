WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

1102 PM PST Wed Nov 30 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and

Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South

Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon. In

Washington, Willapa Hills.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE...South Washington Coast.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Best chance for accumulating snow will be

in the hills and away from the immediate beaches.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY...

* WHERE...I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The best chance for accumulating snow will

be in the hills and north of Kelso and Longview.

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

