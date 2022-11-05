WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 6, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

225 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM PDT THIS

MORNING TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches

through this evening, then another 8 to 14 inches later tonight

through Sunday. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Elevations above 3000 feet in the South Washington

Cascades and Northern Oregon Cascades. This includes Highway 26

through Government Camp and Highway 20 through Tombstone and

Santiam Passes.

* WHEN...From 10 AM PDT this morning to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods

of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared

for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution

while driving. Gusty winds may bring down branches, leading to

isolated power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE...Snoqualmie River Near Snoqualmie Falls.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 30,000 cfs, the Snoqualmie River will cause

widespread flooding of pasture lands and roads along the river

from the town of Snoqualmie downstream through Fall City. Roads

that may become flooded include Fall City-Carnation...Tolt Hill...

and Novelty Flats Roads. This river level on the Snoqualmie

corresponds roughly to a phase 3 flood in the King County flood

system.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1:15 AM PDT Saturday the flow was 36,700 cfs.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river flow in the 24 hours

ending at 1:15 AM PDT Saturday was 36,700 cfs.

- Forecast...The river is cresting near 37,000 cfs early this

morning. The river will start receding later this morning and

fall below flood stage this afternoon.

- Flood flow is 20,000.0 cfs.

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Stillaguamish River At Arlington.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, the Stillaguamish River will cause minor

flooding mainly in the Silvana area...including over Pioneer

Highway and along Norman Rd. A stage of 16 feet on the

Stillaguamish River corresponds roughly to Phase 2 in the

Snohomish County Flood program.

- At 1:55 AM PDT Saturday the stage was 16.6 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 1:55 AM PDT Saturday was 16.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is cresting near 16.7 feet early this

morning. The river will recede and fall below flood stage

midday.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHERE...Nisqually River Near National.

* WHEN...Until this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 8,000.0 cfs, the Nisqually River will flood roads and

pasture lands along the upper reaches of the river from Mt Rainier

National Park downstream to Alder Lake.

- At 1:00 AM PDT Saturday the flow was 8,550.0 cfs.

ending at 1:00 AM PDT Saturday was 10,600.0 cfs.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

early this morning and continue falling through the weekend.

- Flood flow is 8,000.0 cfs.

