WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 5, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Portland OR

346 PM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE NAKIA CREEK, SIOUXON, KALAMA, SUNSET,

BLACK HOLE BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of southwest Washington, including the following

areas, Greater Vancouver Area, South Washington Cascade Foothills

and South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Storm drains and

ditches may become clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- An atmospheric river will bring heavy rain across the area

today and tonight.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event.

People, structures, and roads located below steep slopes, in

canyons, and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk from

rapidly moving landslides.

* WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive

rainfall continue to be possible over the Nakia Creek, Siouxon,

Kalama, Sunset, Black Hole burn scar.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Nakia Creek, Siouxon, Kalama,

Sunset, Black Hole burn scar is expected up to and during the

period of the watch. Residents near the Nakia Creek, Siouxon,

Kalama, Sunset, Black Hole burn scar should prepare for potential

flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from

local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of

low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in

and near recent wildfire burn scars.

- National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy

rainfall over the burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding

and debris flows.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington,

including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Central

Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Greater

Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia, North Oregon Coast, Northern

Oregon Cascade Foothills and Northern Oregon Cascades. In

southwest Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge, I-5 Corridor

in Cowlitz County, South Washington Coast, Western Columbia River

Gorge and Willapa Hills.

Rivers to watch: Naselle River, Trask River near Tillamook, Wilson

River near Tillamook, Johnson Creek in Portland, Sandy River near

Bull Run, and the Clackamas River near Estacada.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather