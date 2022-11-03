WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 443 AM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather