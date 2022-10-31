WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 31, 2022

_____

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Portland OR

244 PM PDT Mon Oct 31 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Seas are coming down below criteria, so will let the warning

expire as the threat of dangerous surf has subsided. However, seas

are currently 15 to 18 feet from the elevated westerly swell, but

will slowly subside through the rest of the day. Beach goers,

should remain aware and never turn their back on the ocean.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather