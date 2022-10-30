WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 31, 2022

_____

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Portland OR

646 PM PDT Sun Oct 30 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions. Breakers up to

27 feet.

* WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast

Counties. In Washington, South Washington Coast County.

* WHEN...From 11 PM Sunday evening to 5 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties,

and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off

rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor

beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings.

Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-

lying shoreline.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches,

producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay

well back from the water's edge and be alert for exceptionally

high waves.

Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the

beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill

someone caught in their path.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather