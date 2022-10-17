WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, October 19, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Portland OR

311 PM PDT Mon Oct 17 2022

...COOL AND WET FALL-LIKE WEATHER ARRIVES LATER THIS WEEKEND...

A change in the weather pattern is expected later this week. The

rainy season likely begins in earnest Friday or Saturday as the

first in a series of Pacific frontal systems moves across the

Pacific Northwest. This will bring an end to the extended

unseasonably dry and hot weather.

A strong cold front will push into the region Friday into

Saturday, bringing the first significant widespread rain to the

region since June. Overall expected rainfall amounts will be

adjusted between now and the event, but at this point 0.25 to 0.50

inch of rain is possible for the inland valleys, with 1 to 2

inches possible along the coast and across the higher terrain.

Afternoon high temperatures in the 70s on Thursday will begin to

cool into the 60s on Friday, and then will have a difficult time

getting out of the 50s over the weekend.

With the expected rainfall, roads may become slippery. Also any

clogged drains or gutters could easily overfill. Consider checking

outdoor drains, roof gutters, and other areas with poor drainage

and clearing out the dead leaves and debris.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather