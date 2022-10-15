WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 16, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

446 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT SUNDAY FOR

WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 605, 607,

AND 660...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon

Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National

Forest West of Cascade Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone

660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills.

* WINDS...East 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent, lowest on ridges.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread

which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with

potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

