WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

701 PM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Temperatures have cooled into the 80s as onshore winds bring a

cooler air mass into the area.

