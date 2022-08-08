WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022 _____ HEAT ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 424 AM PDT Mon Aug 8 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Morning low temperatures of 65 to 70. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s for the Portland-Vancouver and Gorge areas, in the upper 90s for the Upper Hood River Valley. * WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Upper Hood River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extended hot temperatures, including warm nights, may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather