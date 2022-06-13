WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022

FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Portland OR

732 AM PDT Mon Jun 13 2022

...The Flood Watch continues for the following river in Oregon and

Washington...

Columbia River at Longview affecting I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz

County and Lower Columbia zones.

...The Flood Watch is replaced with a River Flood Warning for the

following river in Oregon and Washington...

Columbia River at Vancouver affecting Greater Vancouver Area and

Greater Portland Metro Area zones.

The next statement regarding the Flood Watch for Longview will be

issued by 6 pm PDT today.

...FLOOD WATCH HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A RIVER FLOOD WARNING...

The Flood Watch is replaced by a river flood warning

for the Columbia River at Vancouver.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:48 AM PDT Monday the stage was 16.0 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 6:48 AM PDT Monday was 16.0 feet.

- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached this evening.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Columbia River at Longview.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...Above 13.5 feet, expect minor flooding of farmland and

low-lying areas not protected by levees along the Columbia.

- At 4:18 AM PDT Monday the stage was 12.5 feet.

- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Tuesday morning. Based

on the latest projections, the Columbia at Longview is

forecast to fluctuate between 11.0 and 13.0 feet through

Tuesday morning. However, it is close enough to flood stage

to warrant a continuation of the flood watch.

- Flood stage is 13.5 feet.

