WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 6, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Portland OR 410 PM PDT Fri May 6 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Oregon, Multnomah and Washington. In southwest Washington, Clark.

Flood waters are receding. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.