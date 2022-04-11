WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 445 PM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... Heavy snow has ended. Expecting light snow showers to continue overnight. Additional snow accumulations between 3 to 5 inches possible before early Tuesday morning. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https:\/\/www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel\/real-time\/map _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather