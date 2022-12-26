WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, December 28, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 439 AM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. *PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather