WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 25, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 844 AM PST Sun Dec 25 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Total ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch with locally higher amounts between two to three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Difficult to hazardous travel conditions are possible with very slippery conditions, including Interstate 84 and Route 97. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https:\/\/tripcheck.com for Oregon or https:\/\/wsdot.com\/travel for Washington. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze to five tenths of an inch. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. with very slippery conditions, including Interstates 84 and 82, and Route 97.