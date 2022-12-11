WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 156 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... Temperatures in the Walla Walla Valley and along the foothills of the Blue Mountains are mostly above freezing with only isolated observations remaining at or below freezing. Precipitation is expected to transition to mostly a rain\/snow mix through the afternoon with isolated spots of light freezing rain. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather