WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1255 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing within the next

hour with a transition to rain and light snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Light freezing rain. Additional accumulations of less

than a tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light freezing rain is expected to continue

early this afternoon in the vicinity of Walla Walla.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

