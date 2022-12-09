WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 9, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

334 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a

light glaze.

* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

7 PM PST SATURDAY...

accumulations of 10 to 18 inches and ice accumulations of

around one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest accumulations of snow will

occur south of Kittitas County line.

accumulations of 6 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of around

one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Simcoe Highlands.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

3 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Yakima Valley.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 PM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected above 4000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 5 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a light

glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will create areas of

blowing and drifting of snow.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In

Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring

down tree branches.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather