WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1130 PM PST Tue Nov 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

especially near the base of the Blue Mountains.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of

Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of

Washington.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Strong crosswinds can be expected along interstate 84 including

Cabbage Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

