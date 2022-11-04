WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pendleton OR 1039 AM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET... As snow levels continue to rise this morning and warmer air moves in, impacts to the passes across the region should be on the decline. Many roads have begun to see snow melting, but there could continue to be slick spots as areas of snow transition to rainfall over the next few hours. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather