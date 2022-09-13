WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

359 PM PDT Tue Sep 13 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Kittitas

County through 430 PM PDT...

At 358 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles east of Cle Elum, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Cle Elum and Liberty.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4703 12081 4712 12103 4736 12084 4720 12055

TIME...MOT...LOC 2258Z 224DEG 9KT 4718 12081

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

