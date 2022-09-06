WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

351 AM PDT Tue Sep 6 2022

...HEIGHTENED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY

EVENING...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

OR643, OR645, WA692, AND WA693...

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for dry and unstable conditions, which is in effect from

6 PM this evening to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 643 Northern Blue Mountains

of Oregon, 645 Wallowa District, 692 Blue Mountains of

Washington and 693 Southeast Washington Grande Ronde Valley.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent in the afternoon. Poor

overnight recovery of 25-50 percent tonight.

* HAINES...As high as 6.

* LAL...2 Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Poor humidity recovery combined with instability

overnight may cause existing fires to burn actively through

the night, especially at high elevations. Unstable, dry, and

gusty winds Wednesday could cause current fires to spread.

Additional fire starts are possible Wednesday afternoon and

evening as well due to a slight chance of dry thunderstorms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon

Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas

Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.

* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Highest gusts

in the afternoon along the eastern Columbia Gorge into the

western Lower Columbia Basin and the Kittitas Valley.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are possible that

will promote increased fire spread on new and existing fires.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT FOR HOT, DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 658 AND 659...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 658 West Slopes of the North

Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 659

West Slopes of the Central Cascades Generally above 1500 Feet.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20-25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 70s to mid 80s.

* HAINES...Mid-level Haines of 6 or high.

* IMPACTS...A dry and unstable air mass with warm temperatures

can contribute to active fire behavior. In western Washington,

significant growth on existing fires takes place under such

conditions. If a fire were to begin, air quality may diminish

in the surrounding area.

are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will

likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

