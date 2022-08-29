WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

155 PM PDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. In

Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures are expected to continue

Wednesday through Friday but should be a couple of degrees

cooler than Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 97 to 103 expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In

Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia

Basin of Washington.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday but daytime temperatures should be slightly

cooler than Wednesday and overnight temperatures should be

several degrees cooler.

