Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Pendleton OR 603 PM PDT Wed Aug 10 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Umatilla and southeastern Walla Walla Counties through 630 PM PDT... At 603 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Milton-Freewater, or 10 miles south of Walla Walla, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Walla Walla, College Place, Milton-Freewater, Athena, Weston, Adams, Umapine and Garrett. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4582 11830 4579 11837 4574 11841 4575 11858 4600 11861 4605 11855 4613 11856 4610 11812 TIME...MOT...LOC 0103Z 188DEG 19KT 4589 11843 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH