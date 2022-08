WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

839 PM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND

AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR641, WA690,

AND WA691...

ZONES OR641, WA690 AND WA691 WILL SEE A DECREASE IN WINDS

ACCOMPANIED BY AN INCREASE IN RHs AS TEMPERATURES COOL THIS

EVENING.

