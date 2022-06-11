WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 11, 2022

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

1030 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Washington...

Naches River near Naches affecting Yakima County.

.The threat for heavy rain has ended and flooding is no longer

expected.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Naches River near Naches.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather