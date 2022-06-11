WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 11, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

942 AM PDT Sat Jun 11 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of south central

Washington, including the following county, Kittitas.

Flood waters have receded in the Elk Meadows area. Flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

