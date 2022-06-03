WFO PENDLETON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 4, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

311 PM PDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Oregon and southeast Washington, including the

following areas, in Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue

Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of

Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley, John Day Basin, Northern Blue

Mountains of Oregon and Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In

southeast Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of

Washington and Northwest Blue Mountains.

* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Area creeks and

streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Based on expected precipitation overnight and into Saturday

morning, the flood watch is now extended into Saturday

morning. Storms have produced areas of heavy precipitation

with some sub-severe storms putting down in excess of 0.5

inch of rain in less than half an hour. More general shower

activity is expected overnight with less significant

downpours, but already inundated areas may see further

continued precipitation, causing more flooding concerns.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

