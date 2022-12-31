WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 30, 2022

_____

274 FPUS56 KOTX 310733

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

WAZ031-311200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Lows 19 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-311200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to

23. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ038-311200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to

23. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-311200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in

the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Patchy

fog. Lows 19 to 23.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to

23. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ043-311200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, Nespelem, and Tonasket

1132 PM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog overnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to

23. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ047-311200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the morning. In the mountains, gusts up to 40 mph decreasing

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Areas of

fog. Lows 19 to 23.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 18 to 24.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ048-311200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Lows 16 to 25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ049-311200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Fri Dec 30 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 16 to 26. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 14 to 21. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

13 to 21.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 20s. Lows 14 to 21.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 17 to 23. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 19 to 25. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather