WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

WAZ031-211200-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

WAZ034-035-211200-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 23. Light wind, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing rain or

snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

WAZ038-211200-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Temperature rising to

around 19 through sunrise.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ041-044-211200-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 13 to 21. Temperature rising into

the in the lower 20s through sunrise.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. Temperature rising into the in the upper 20s

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

flurries. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

in the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

WAZ043-211200-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 11 to 19. Temperature rising to

around 19 through sunrise.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

WAZ047-211200-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 18 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Temperature rising into the in the lower 30s after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

flurries. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the in the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the in the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

WAZ048-211200-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Not as cool. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Mountain snow may

be heavy at times. Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible.

Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Temperature rising into the in

the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

WAZ049-211200-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1132 PM PST Sun Nov 20 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 7 to 17.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Temperature rising into

the in the upper 20s after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

