WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 22, 2022

_____

306 FPUS56 KOTX 230929

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

228 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

WAZ031-232300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

228 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

WAZ034-035-232300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

228 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Highs 96 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s

to lower 70s. Highs 101 to 105.

$$

WAZ038-232300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

228 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with little or no

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of sprinkles and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Highs 91 to 101.

$$

WAZ041-044-232300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

228 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to

lower 70s. Highs 94 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to

lower 70s. Highs 98 to 104.

$$

WAZ043-232300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

228 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower

90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Highs 95 to 105.

$$

WAZ047-232300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

228 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

WAZ048-232300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

228 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. Highs 91 to 100.

$$

WAZ049-232300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

228 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Highs 94 to 104.

$$

_____

