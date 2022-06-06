WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 5, 2022

_____

645 FPUS56 KOTX 060619

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1118 PM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

WAZ031-061100-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1118 PM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 60s.

$$

WAZ034-035-061100-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

1118 PM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ038-061100-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1118 PM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ041-044-061100-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

1118 PM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ043-061100-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1118 PM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ047-061100-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1118 PM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ048-061100-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1118 PM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the

upper 50s to upper 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ049-061100-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1118 PM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening. Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Gusts up to 20 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s to mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather