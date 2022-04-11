WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 10, 2022

150 FPUS56 KOTX 110908

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

207 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

WAZ031-112300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

207 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 17 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the 40s.

WAZ033-112300-

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

207 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in

the lower 40s. Windy. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ034-035-112300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

207 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. Northeast wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then

a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing

to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WAZ038-112300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

207 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ041-044-112300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

207 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

40s. Windy. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the upper 20s. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Lows around 30.

WAZ043-112300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

207 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

WAZ047-112300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

207 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph, except northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in

the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ048-112300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

207 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. East wind 5 to 15 mph, except

east 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 25 mph. In the

mountains, gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

WAZ049-112300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

207 AM PDT Mon Apr 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the 40s. Breezy.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. In the mountains, northeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

