WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 13, 2022 _____ 079 FPUS56 KOTX 140918 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 218 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022 WAZ031-142300- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 218 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph, except southwest 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Little or no mountain snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. $$ WAZ034-035-142300- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 218 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ WAZ038-142300- Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 218 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers, thunderstorms and mountain snow showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. $$ WAZ041-044-142300- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 218 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ043-142300- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 218 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ047-142300- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 218 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, west wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 40s. $$ WAZ048-142300- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 218 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022 .TODAY...Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow may be heavy at times overnight. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. $$ WAZ049-142300- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 218 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon, Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 40s. $$