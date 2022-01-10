WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 9, 2022

_____

724 FPUS56 KOTX 101019

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

218 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

WAZ031-110000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

218 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and mountain

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

in the mid 20s.

$$

WAZ034-035-110000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

218 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

19 to 23. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain, freezing rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

freezing rain or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ038-110000-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

218 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. A 20 percent

chance of snow overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

$$

WAZ041-044-110000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

218 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. A 20 percent

chance of snow overnight. Lows 19 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and freezing

rain. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

freezing rain. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ043-110000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

218 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. A 20 percent

chance of snow overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, snow

and freezing rain. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

$$

WAZ047-110000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

218 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. A 50 percent

chance of mountain snow overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain, mountain snow and freezing rain likely in the

afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and

1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Snow level 6000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain, mountain snow likely and a chance of

freezing rain. Light mountain snow accumulations. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, high mountain snow and freezing rain likely.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the 30s.

$$

WAZ048-110000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

218 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow. Patchy

freezing fog overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mountain snow and a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain

snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys and 3 to 5 inches in the

mountains. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 5500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain

snow accumulations. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Patchy

fog. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ049-110000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

218 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow overnight.

Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Mountain snow likely and a chance of freezing rain.

Light mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of mountain

snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather