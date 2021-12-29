WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

1148 PM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

1148 PM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows

10 to 13. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny with a chance of flurries in the afternoon. Highs

15 to 21. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly clear in the evening,

becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries overnight. Lows 2 to

5.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 8 to 11.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

13 to 19.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 4.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Not as cold. Partly sunny. A chance of flurries.

Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 19.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in

the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 19 to 23.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

1148 PM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 1 below to 6 above zero. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Wind chill readings 12 below

to zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 12 to 16. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Wind chill readings

2 below to 17 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries overnight. Lows zero to 7 above. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 13 below to zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 20. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Lows 2 below to 5 above zero. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill

readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.FRIDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 11 to 19.

Lows 4 below to 6 above zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 11 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs

in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 19 to 24. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

1148 PM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows

4 to 10. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Wind

chill readings 9 below to 1 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 17 to 21. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Wind chill readings

13 below to 2 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 11. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 8 below to 2 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

18 to 22. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 6 to

13. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 5 below to

5 above zero.

.FRIDAY THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 17 to 21.

Lows 4 to 13.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 17.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the mid

to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows 19 to 21.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

1148 PM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Lows 9 below to 1 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 10 to 14. North wind

5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of snow overnight. Lows 4 below to 3 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny. A chance of flurries.

Highs 12 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 6 below to

zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 11 to 15. Lows

4 below to 2 above zero.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Highs 12 to 16. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 22. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

1148 PM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Lows 1 below to 4 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 12 to 17. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries

overnight. Lows 2 to 6.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

14 to 18.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Lows 3 to 7.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 13 to 19.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Lows 3 to 7. Highs 13 to 19.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 14.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow likely. Lows 16 to 20. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

1148 PM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 3 below to

2 above zero. Windy. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Wind chill readings 2 below to 17 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 8 to 13. Windy. North

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings 3 below to 18 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to

3 above. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs 10 to 14.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Lows 2 below to 4 above zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 9 to 13. Lows

2 below to 4 above zero.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Highs 11 to 15. Lows zero to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of

flurries. Highs 19 to 23.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Patchy fog. Lows 16 to 21. Highs in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

1148 PM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 3 below to

zero. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 9 to 13. North wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the morning, becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries overnight. Lows zero to 3 above.

.THURSDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Highs 12 to 16.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Lows 1 below to 2 above zero.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 10 to 14. Lows

2 below to 2 above zero.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Highs 12 to 16. Lows 1 to 11.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Lows 11 to 21.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

1148 PM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Lows 1 to 4.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 15 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries

overnight. Lows 5 to 8.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

18 to 22. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Lows 6 to 9.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 17 to 21.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 6 to 8.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 18 to 26. Lows 7 to 17.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow. Lows 17 to 21. Highs in the mid

to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Lows 19 to 23. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

1148 PM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Lows zero to 4 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 18 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries

in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Patchy blowing

snow overnight. Lows 8 to 12. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries.

Lows 3 to 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 24.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 4 to

10.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Lows 9 to 19.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

20s. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

1148 PM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to

9 below zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Bitterly cold. Sunny. Highs 10 to 15. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Lows 2 below to 2 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 12 to 17.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. A chance of

flurries. Lows 1 below to 3 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 12 to 16.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 1 below

to 3 above zero.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Highs 11 to 17. Lows zero to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs 19 to 23.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 14 to 18. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 17 to 21. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

