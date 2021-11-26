WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 25, 2021 _____ 126 FPUS56 KOTX 261052 ZFPOTX Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho National Weather Service Spokane WA 252 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021 WAZ031-270000- Northeast Blue Mountains- Including the cities of Anatone and Peola 252 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and high mountain snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no high mountain snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ034-035-270000- Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin- Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City 252 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ WAZ036-270000- Spokane Area- Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford 252 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. $$ WAZ037-038-270000- Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands- Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda 252 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Patchy fog. Snow level 3000 feet, rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ WAZ041-044-270000- Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau- Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield 252 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 40s. $$ WAZ043-270000- Okanogan Valley- Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport, Oroville, and Nespelem 252 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 40s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ WAZ047-270000- Central Chelan County- Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee 252 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow in the morning. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3500 feet, rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 40s. $$ WAZ048-270000- Western Chelan County- Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village, and Stehekin 252 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mountain snow in the morning, then rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. High mountain snow may be heavy at times. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ WAZ049-270000- Western Okanogan County- Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow, and Conconully 252 AM PST Fri Nov 26 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of mountain snow in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain snow accumulations. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Snow level 6500 feet. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and high mountain snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$