WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 21, 2021

_____

290 FPUS56 KOTX 221044

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

244 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

WAZ031-230000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

244 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph, except southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of mountain snow

showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain or snow in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing

to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ034-035-230000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

244 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain showers,

snow and freezing rain overnight. Lows around 30. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ036-230000-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

244 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of snow showers and freezing rain overnight. Patchy fog

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ037-038-230000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

244 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow overnight. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-230000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

244 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow overnight. Snow level 2500 feet overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s.

$$

WAZ043-230000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

244 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow showers overnight. Snow level 2000 feet

overnight. Lows around 30. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s.

$$

WAZ047-230000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

244 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

mountains.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the evening, then rain and mountain snow showers likely

overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

4000 feet, lowering to 3000 feet overnight. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Patchy fog. Light

high mountain snow accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the 40s. Lows in

the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Patchy fog. Highs

in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ048-230000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

244 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely in the evening, then

mountain snow showers overnight. Mountain snow may be heavy at

times overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches

valleys and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Snow level 4000 feet

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch valleys and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow.

Moderate mountain snow accumulations possible. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Patchy fog. Highs

in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ049-230000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

244 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain

snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather