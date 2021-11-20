WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, November 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

213 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

Washington Palouse-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown

213 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. Light wind, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

213 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows around

30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

213 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog and patchy dense

freezing fog. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy

freezing fog. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

213 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

213 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy

freezing fog. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

213 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy freezing

fog. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Patchy

freezing fog. Areas of fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

213 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog and patchy freezing fog.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

213 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the

40s.

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

213 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Patchy fog. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the 40s.

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

213 AM PST Sat Nov 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

