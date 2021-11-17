WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 16, 2021

463 FPUS56 KOTX 171009

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

208 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

WAZ031-180000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

208 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph overnight. In the mountains, south wind 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except southwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ034-035-180000-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

208 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ036-180000-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

208 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Light wind. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ037-038-180000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

208 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ041-044-180000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

208 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ043-180000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

208 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ047-180000-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

208 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ048-180000-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

208 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ049-180000-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

208 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

