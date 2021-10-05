WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 4, 2021

807 FPUS56 KOTX 050908

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

WAZ031-052300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ034-035-052300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows

in the 30s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ037-038-052300-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. In the mountains, south wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ041-044-052300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

$$

WAZ043-052300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Breezy.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ047-052300-

Central Chelan County-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Plain, and Lake Wenatchee

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and high mountain

snow in the evening. Snow level 6000 feet in the evening. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Highs in the 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ048-052300-

Western Chelan County-

Including the cities of Stevens Pass, Holden Village,

and Stehekin

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow in the evening. Snow level 5500 feet in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of mountain snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ049-052300-

Western Okanogan County-

Including the cities of Mazama, Winthrop, Twisp, Methow,

and Conconully

207 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon, Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and high mountain

snow in the evening. Snow level 6500 feet in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of mountain snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Cooler. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Highs in the 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

$$

