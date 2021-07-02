WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 AM PDT Fri Jul 2 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

212 AM PDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid

60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Hot, sunny, haze. Highs in the 90s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

212 AM PDT Fri Jul 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy smoke overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the mid to upper 90s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

212 AM PDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs in

the 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening, then

patchy smoke overnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Hot, sunny, haze. Highs in the 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

212 AM PDT Fri Jul 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Hot, sunny. Patchy smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs

94 to 101. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

212 AM PDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Hot, sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Hot, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

212 AM PDT Fri Jul 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

212 AM PDT Fri Jul 2 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Hot, sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs

93 to 100.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in

the 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid

60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Hot, sunny, haze. Highs 94 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

